Edtea and Tourism KZN launch safety campaign

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The welfare of tourists is a top priority for this season’s provincial tourism campaign.

The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) and Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) officially launched the province’s Summer Season Campaign at the Mpenjati Nature Reserve in the Ugu District on Friday.

In conjunction with the tourism campaign for the festive season, a provincial safety campaign been launched to ensure the welfare of tourists, which includes high density policing and visibility.

“We need to ensure that, whether local international, tourists are safe. That would be done by ensuring that there’s police visibility. [SAPS] is going to be visible during the festive season while we are still working on a plan to ensure that we continue to have SAPS visibility throughout the year,” said Dr Thandeka Ellenson, Edtea’s acting HOD.

She added that the challenge is that it is not only tourists who don’t feel safe but also citizens.

We should not allow crime to dent our image as a province.

As part of the campaign launch, on Thursday TKZN conducted a tour of all the tourist attractions along the South Coast, as part of its campaign to promote the tourism ahead of the December holiday season.

Promoting the hashtag KZNHasItAll, #KZNSummer, #SummerKZN, the tour visited Mac Banana, Beaver Creek Coffee Estate and Roastery, The Pont Paddlers Restaurant and Bar, San Lameer Resort Hotel and Spa and with an ocean safari at the Port Edward beach on Friday morning.

Based on the 2022 record-breaking holiday season turnout, KZN is expecting a 69% occupancy over December and some 845 000 visitors, of which 52 000 will be international tourists.

The expected contribution to the provincial economy is estimated to be around R3,6 billion. I am pleased to note that the total number of international tourists to our beautiful province has risen by 22% in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same time last year.

“From January to June last year, we welcomed 258 411 international tourists while, this year, the province welcomed 316 468 international tourists,” Ellenson added.

Tourism KZN acting CEO, Sibusiso Gumbi, said the festive season is where the province gets the highest number of visitors, as people have money to spend around this time.

“KZN is the province to be in. We have beautiful places to show off. Let us not complicate tourism; we need to also speak to the locals, who live in deep rural areas and say whatever skill you have, it is part of promoting tourism,” said Gumbi.