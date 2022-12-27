Education crisis looming

Chris Ndaliso

South Africa is facing a looming education crisis with a critical shortage of teachers and school principals, overcrowded classrooms in the public sector, and relatively poor educational outcomes.

Amid this reality, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced plans to implement curriculum changes to better equip pupils for the future world of work, said Paul Esterhuizen, chief executive of School-Days.

School-Days is a rewards and incentives programme that helps parents and the public to provide financial assistance to South African schools through various initiatives.

According to the most recent findings of the Teacher Demographic Dividend (TDD) project, a growing number of teachers have retired or are facing retirement by 2029.

“In 2013, 7 800 teachers retired compared with 12 500 in 2021. An estimated 17 300 teachers are due to retire in 2029. This will leave the education sector critically short of teachers in the years ahead.

“The shortage of teachers is — rather ironical — not because universities are not producing sufficient numbers of teachers but rather because provincial departments of basic education are not hiring enough graduates.

“In 2021, provinces only hired half of the 28 000 graduating teachers. To maintain the current number of teachers — let alone increase the number — the country will need to employ an additional 6 000 teachers,” said Esterhuizen.

He said the TDD project is being conducted at Stellenbosch University. The study started this year and will run until 2024.

Pupil-teacher ratios

While the number of teachers are decreasing, the number of pupils each year is increasing.

Pupil-teacher ratios have increased from 27 to one to 30 to one and will increase even further if the DBE achieves its goal of motivating more pupils to stay in school until they receive a matric pass, he said.

Esterhuizen said teachers’ salaries, which are growing at a faster rate than the Department of Education’s budget, are holding provinces back from employing more teachers.

To address the many challenges facing the South African education system we need to start thinking of some innovative solutions or risk our learners being left behind on the global stage.

His assessment and sentiments were shared by the IFP spokesperson on education in the KZN legislature, Mntomuhle Khawula.

Khawula said they have been raising some of the issues raised by Esterhuizen for some time.

“You can’t access good quality education if you don’t have sufficient funds. On the issue of teachers, there is a mismatch which was there 20 years ago but was never ratified. That now has caught up with us,” said Khawula.

He said favouritism and cadre deployment are some of the causes of poor management and subsequent poor performance in basic education.

He said these ills also contribute to the substandard schools infrastructure.

As for the lack of teachers, we have the department to blame. It is questionable that we always complain of not having enough money to pay our teachers yet we receive a budget from the National Treasury. That department will never punish departments by giving them budgets that fall short of the total number of employees that need to be paid their salaries. There is a problem with the management in this department at provincial level.

Government-run education should aim to provide all young South Africans with meaningful access to world-class learning, in an environment where scholars, teachers and staff can perform at their best, the DA in the provincial legislature said.

Education spokesperson

Education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said his party advocated a concept called Triad of Quality Education, which includes sound leadership, proper infrastructure and parental involvement.

“A deficiency in any of these areas — all of which have their own facets — will lead to a broken system. This department finds itself surviving on a R1 billion overdraft. Then, there is burgeoning staff debt — with no sign of any improvement — of R493 million involved. One of the many schools we visited were found to have an environment not conducive to teaching and learning,” said Keeka.

Department of education

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said, “The MEC is in constant consultation with the teacher unions regarding the creation of posts in the department. The financial problem is due to budget cuts, which is public knowledge that is shared with all the stakeholders.”