Education Department building deemed unfit for workers

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Congested offices, a leaking roof and exposed electric cables are some of the things that have led to the closure of the Department of Education’s building in Pietermaritz Street by the Department of Labour.

The building was closed on Tuesday after National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) together with the Department of Labour in the province conducted an inspection and it was found that the building was not compliant.

Employees were forced to go home on Tuesday after the closure of the building.

Nehawu spokesperson in Harry Gwala Region, Mazwi Ngubane said they decided to approach the labour department to accompany them to do an inspection of the building after they had been receiving a lot of complaints from the employees about the conditions they were working under in the building.

Ngubane said their inspection revealed the shocking conditions the workers were exposed to.

There are exposed electric cables; there are birds’ nests inside the building; windows are broken; the roof is leaking and the offices are congested. We found that there are ten people sharing one office. The level of non-compliance in that building is shocking. The inspectors from the Department of Labour have since issued both non-compliance and prohibition orders against the Department of Education.

“The department was given 60 days to sort out the problems that were pointed out. Re-inspection will also be conducted before the building is re-opened to check they are now complying,” he said.

Ngubane said it was very distressing to see that the employees were exposed to such conditions whenever they were at work .

“This just shows that that our government does not care. How can you leave such an important department in that state and expect employees to work under those conditions every day?

This department is having so many issues and we hope that the national Department of Education will intervene. We will not allow the employees to go back to that building if the issues have not been sorted out.

Dr Imran Keeka, DA spokesperson on education, said this is a long-standing problem that has caused immense heartache and disruption to the work of a dedicated staff. He said they have previously tried to raise it with the Department of Education, but no action was taken.

No one should be allowed to work in those conditions. The building should have been condemned a long time ago. We hope that the new working environment will be much better and it will allow staff to be more productive.

He said the department must ensure that any other offices that are in a similar condition must have their issues resolved.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that the building was closed by the Department of Labour after and inspection was done.

“We had a problem with the service provider who was responsible for the maintenance and the cleaning of the building.

“The service provider breached a contract which led to the [building’s deterioration]. We are dealing with the matter and we are trying to make sure that employees continue with their work,” he said.