Education Department investigating bullying incident at KZN school

By Witness Reporter

The KZN Education Department, together with law authorities, are investigating claims of bullying at eMpephose High School in King Cesthwayo District.

The probe follows the circulation of a TikTok video shared by a Grade 11 pupil who alleged that she was being bullied by a boy in her class.

In the video, the girl paints a painful picture of how she has been bullied by the boy and how the bullying escalated to assault when she was beaten up twice last week.

After learning of these allegations on Friday, the department said it has over the weekend traced the young girl, arranged for a psychologist to have a session with her, interacted with her family, and assisted her in opening a case against the alleged perpetrator.

MEC Frazer has made a call to the community members to give the department and the law enforcement agencies time to deal with the matter.

Frazer said the matter is under investigation by both the Department and the law enforcement agencies. She also urged the public to refrain from contacting the girl.

This matter is very sensitive, especially in a country like ours where gender-based violence is rife, may we refrain from politicising the unfortunate incident in the hope of scoring political gains.

“The department has Zero Tolerance for Bullying”, reiterated the MEC.