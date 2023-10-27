Education Department ready for matric exams

By Londiwe Xulu

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is ready to administer the 2023 final matric exams for the 193 779 full-time and part-time pupils.

The department said the distribution of examination material will be done through 13 nodal points and 103 distribution and collection centres.

MEC for Education Mbali Frazer said the department started the 2023 academic year with ground-breaking results from the class of 2022.

Even though we started this academic year in a celebratory mood, we understood that as a province we needed to work twice as hard to surpass our own success. We knew that we needed to compete with ourselves, to outdo ourselves and do better than we did in 2022.

“As it is the case at the beginning of each academic year, in order to ensure that the class of 2023 is ready and sharpened for the end of the year examinations, we started the year by developing the 2023 provincial academic improvement plan, with the objectives in the main, to improve the pass percentage from 83% to a maximum of 100% or a minimum of 85%,” said Frazer.

She added they always say that their aim and target is to ensure that they pass all candidates who sit for the final examinations, obtaining 100% performance as a province.

However, the reality is that there are other factors, which sometimes make it difficult to pass all our learners in the system and that is where we say, if we do not attain 100%, we need to ensure that we do not obtain less than 85%, which will still be a great improvement from last year’s results.

She said driven by the 85% minimum target for all districts in 2023, the province planned accountability sessions for all schools which obtained 40% and below last year.

Frazer said sessions have proven to be effective because in the 2022 academic year, only the Ugu District did not have to attend the sessions because none of their schools obtained below 40%, but this year, five districts did not have to appear before the accountability sessions.

“As a department, we also had winter classes which was also aimed at preparing pupils and ensuring that they are ready for the year-end examinations.

“The programme also sought to provide an opportunity for learners to revise their work, attempt previous examination papers and consult with their teachers,” said Frazer.

She added the department had winter classes and spring boot camps for pupils.

This was aimed at helping pupils familiarise themselves with all the levels of questioning in line with the standards of the examination.

Given all that has been done throughout the year, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is confident that the class of 2023 is ready for the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

“We want to thank our educators for the sterling work and for their dedication to duty that they always displayed, sometimes under very challenging conditions.

“Our gratitude also goes to organised labour for the passion that they always display, not only for the interest of educators, but for the wellbeing and academic excellence of the child,” said Frazer.