Education Department’s asbestos roof programme is ‘unrealistic’

Chris Ndaliso

The KZN Education Department is lagging behind in eradicating asbestos roofing in provincial schools.

During a recent education portfolio committee meeting, members heard that the department has replaced asbestos roofing in only four out of a total of 908 provincial schools, by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year.

The committee heard that the department intended to complete all replacements by 2024, a suggestion which is seen as “unrealistic” by the main opposition parties in the legislature.

The parties added that the presentation by the department before the committee carried no substance as to the number of schools and the timeframe the department is set to eradicate asbestos roofing.

Asbestos issue needs urgent attention

The DA’s Dr Imran Keeka said the asbestos issue needed urgent attention as this exposed both pupils and teachers to health risks.

While the department’s goal is noble, if one looks at the current rate of delivery it is not only unachievable and misleading — it is also perjury before the portfolio committee.

Despite this, KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer and her team of officials sat with straight faces [during the presentation by the department at the meeting], while peddling an untruth about an unrealistic timeframe. This is a result of the department’s budgetary constraints and spending trends. The reality is that, at the current pace, it will take at least 225 years to replace all 908 roofs.

He called on the department to refrain from misleading members of the legislature and the public about the state of affairs of the department.

Use of asbestos banned 14 years ago

The South African government banned the use of asbestos in the country about 14 years ago. This after it was scientifically proven, with many identified cases, that the mineral causes cancer.

IFP committee member Mntomuhle Khawula said despite the ban in the country, it was still a cause for concern when it comes to the health and safety of both government employees in general, and the schoolchildren and teachers in particular.

It is unfortunate that children and government employees are still neglected in KZN, despite this issue having been talked about and possible solutions made available many years ago.

It’s not only in schools that asbestos needs to be removed, but also in other government departments and it was a national order that this mineral must be done away with. The World Health Organisation has made its pronouncements on asbestos, so we appeal to the provincial government to make funds available to save our children and government employees.

He said they don’t believe that only 908 schools need to have asbestos roofing removed.

Concerns about pace of removing asbestos

Portfolio committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said the committee is very much concerned about the pace at which the programme of the removal of asbestos is going.

We have resolved to strengthen our oversight work on this matter to receive monthly updates on the number of schools that have been attended to. We have dedicated our time and prioritised our oversight focus on all specific and urgent matters that we have picked up from the report. The committee has, in most meetings, scrutinised the department’s performance on this particular deliverable and will continue to do so until there is complete eradication of asbestos in schools, as it affects pupils and surrounding communities.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said: “The department has a plan to deal with this backlog by 2024. We have identified the schools and where they are. This must not be looked at in isolation from the new schools that have been built and [that we] continue to build.”