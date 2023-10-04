Education MEC says department is aiming for 100% matric pass rate in KZN

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

With less than 30 days left before the start of the 2023 matric final examinations, Department of Education MEC Mbali Frazer says it is aiming for a 100% pass rate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Frazer on Tuesday visited the Matric Spring Camp at Linpark High School in Pietermaritzburg, which was organised as part of the hashtag #FinalPushClass23KZN.

uMgungundlovu District has five main centres for these camps, where pupils can spend their third term holiday revising and getting assistance from teachers ahead of their finals, which commence on October 30.

Speaking at the Linpark High School on Tuesday, Frazer said all schools should obtain a pass rate of above 85%.

“We want to ensure that our pupils are ready for the upcoming exams. It is imperative for us to encourage and alert them about the days they have left. We also want to encourage teachers as they sacrificed their holidays to assist our children,” said Frazer, adding that the camps have teachers who are experts in each subject they teach.

MEC Frazer also introduced a matric support booklet, which is a valuable resource designed to guide pupils through the process of preparing for the upcoming examinations.

This booklet is your roadmap to success, filled with crucial study tips, a comprehensive examination timetable and guides to help you navigate the various question papers you will encounter.

“Take time to identify the subjects you will be writing and ensure that you diarise the dates and duration of these examinations,” Frazer told the matric class of 2023.

Frazer added that while studying is essential, it’s equally crucial for pupils to look after their mental and physical health.

“If you ever find yourself in doubt about any subject matter, don’t hesitate to reach out to your teachers and tutors for assistance. I want to emphasise that your success is within reach. Believe in yourselves, stay dedicated and use the matric support booklet as your trusted guide,” she added.

One of the pupils who attended the Spring camp, Awande Sibisi, from Shear O’Connor Combined School in Nottingham Road, said he is grateful for this opportunity, as some schools have limited resources.