Education MEC says KZN shows most improvement

Khethukuthula Xulu

MEC for Education Mbali Frazer said though the year had its fair share of challenges including devastating floods, the province still managed to be the most improved nationally.

Speaking at the provincial release of the 2022 National Senior Certificate results in Phoenix, south of Durban yesterday, Frazer said the destruction left in the wake of the floods that shook the province was still felt even today in some quarters.

“Our school infrastructure was severely damaged by ravaging storms, but most important and quite sadly, some of our pupils and our teachers also lost their lives.

ALSO READ | ‘Danasoli’ and her teacher make guest appearance at KZN’s NSC event

“While dealing with flood damage in our schools is fast becoming a moving target for the department due to unpredictable weather patterns resulting from the impact of climate change, we’ve committed ourselves to always ensuring that no pupil is left behind when it comes to their academic work.”

KZN was the most improved province in the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results, with a 6,2% increase from the 2021 results.

The province achieved an 83% pass rate, becoming the third-best-performing province. Frazer said not only was the province the most improved, but the most improved district also came from KZN.

We are now in the 80% bracket, that is where we belong and we are going to stay there. No school had a 0% pass rate and we are proud of that.

Frazer said their success was a demonstration of the commitment of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to its vision of being an innovative hub for quality teaching and learning, that produces pupils developed to exploit opportunities for lifelong success.

National development plan

Frazer added that the National Development Plan 2030 set specific targets that the department had to meet by 2030 towards realising quality education.

“To this end, the department has prioritised the establishment of focus schools that specialise in gateway subjects like mathematics, science and technology.

In this regard, two schools have already been established and are in operation namely, the Mandla Mthethwa School of Excellence at Ndumo, under uMkhanyakude District, as well as the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy, at La Mercy, under the Pinetown District.

South African top achieving pupil, Husnaa Haffejee, of Durban’s Al-Falaah College, attributed her success to her parent’s love and support. Haffejee said she was happy and proud of herself as she had put in a lot of hard work.

“The initial feeling was shock, I couldn’t believe it at first, being the top achiever in the whole country is crazy.”

Haffejee said her dream was to study medicine and research diseases.

ALSO READ | uMgungundlovu District’s top achiever scores 100% in maths and physics

“My dream is to cure diseases that affect most people. That would be my part in helping humanity.”

She said her parents have always been her biggest supporters.

Whenever I felt like things were too much and I had doubts, they were always there to reassure me that they will always be proud of me no matter what.

Haffejee’s school was one of eight KZN schools that did well in all five quintiles and in technical subjects, mathematics and physical sciences.

The other schools were Mountview Secondary School, Impiyamandla High School, Masibumbane High School, Emhlwaneni High School, Inanda Comprehensive High School, Congco High School and Westville Girls’ High School.

Priyasha Naidoo from Westville Girls’ High School in Durban who represented the province in mathematics said she didn’t expect to be one of the top achievers and the year came with many challenges.

ALSO READ | PMB matriculants excel despite their challenges

“I have always enjoyed doing maths even as a young girl. Doing so well in this subject will be very beneficial especially as I am planning to study science, and maths plays a major role.”

Other notable achievers came from the Correctional Services school in the form of Mhlengi Chiliza and special needs school Open Air in Durban from Luqa Zondi.