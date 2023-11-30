EFF backs unrest instigator

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has offered his assistance to Mdumiseni Zuma, the first person convicted and sentenced to jail for inciting violence during the July unrest two years ago.

Zuma (36) was sentenced to an effective 12 years’ imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Wednesday for inciting the violence that led to the looting and arson of Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

The mall was one of several shopping centres that were destroyed in the violence that swept through the country following former president Jacob Zuma’s brief incarceration for contempt of court.

The state proved that Zuma was instrumental in inciting people to commit public violence.

Although it could not be proven that Zuma had actually participated in the looting and arson that followed, the court found that he should be held accountable and be punished accordingly.

Sentencing Zuma, magistrate Morné Cannon said the court was compelled to hand down a heavy sentence.

We can say that you can be sentenced as if you are the one who burnt the mall. Even though there is no evidence that the accused set the mall alight, he will have to suffer the consequences of what he did.

“It was not only the mall that was destroyed but lives were lost as well,” said the regional court magistrate.

Morné said it was clear from the evidence in aggravation of sentence that not only did businesses suffer, but people’s lives and livelihoods were also affected.

If the court fails to give a heavy punishment, the community will lose hope in the justice system. This can make them take the law into their own hands and which might lead to the chaos in the country.

“There are different sentences that the court can impose on you, but considering the seriousness of the charges and the consequences of your actions, I am satisfied that the term of imprisonment is appropriate,” Morné added.

Last month, Zuma was convicted on two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

For the first count he was sentenced to 10 years, of which two years were suspended for five years. He received six years for the second charge, with two of the years running concurrently with the first sentence.

During the trial, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) presented a social media video of Zuma urging people to gather and destroy the mall.

In the video, Zuma, speaking in Zulu, is heard stating the following,

“Well, comrades as you had sent me, can you see how quiet the mall is? They have closed at Brookside. If they dare open, we will arrive at 6 in the morning to check if they have opened. If they are open, we are going to destroy here.”

We are going to cause destruction here. We do not want any person … working tomorrow. It is shut down everywhere, the entire KZN. ‘Maritzburg, we don’t want anything. We are closing. If they dare open here, we are coming in tomorrow.

Later that day the mall was looted and burnt.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

Regional NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentence.

“We hope that this sentence serves as a deterrent to others who intend on engaging in similar offences. We commend the working relationship between the DPCI KZN and the Prosecution,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said while they have finalised several cases in respect of the July 2021 unrest, this is the first conviction where an individual has been convicted and subsequently sentenced for inciting the unrest.

Malema backs Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema responded to the sentencing on his X account.

I don’t think the so-called July 2021 instigator Mdumiseni Zuma had proper legal representation. I’ve since asked our KZN provincial chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance.

While Witness readers have welcomed the conviction and sentencing, many felt the sentence was too lenient.

Margaret Colling said: “Sentence [is] definitely short, people lost their jobs because the buildings were destroyed, some lost their lives, others are still suffering from illness caused from being in the very cold nights trying to protect the buildings, I can go on and on.”

Stuart Cloete described the sentence as “Ridiculous … considering the damage done. A much harsher sentence should have been imposed. He will be out in under three years.”

During evidence in aggravation of sentence, the court heard the estimated cost of repairs and rebuilding of Brookside Mall amounted to R500 million.

Some tenants were unable to reopen their businesses and many people were left jobless.

Approximately 5 000 people collected their social welfare grants at the mall before it was destroyed.