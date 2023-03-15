EFF bully tactics slammed

Clive Ndou

The EFF has been accused of intimidation tactics following claims that party members have been urging KwaZulu-Natal business owners to close shop during the organisation’s “shutdown” protest scheduled for Monday.

The EFF, which will hold a nationwide protest on Monday, has called on citizens to join the demonstration which is meant to highlight the country’s energy crisis which they claim is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s creation.

DA says EFF is intimidating business owners

But the DA in KZN is not impressed with the fact that EFF members have been visiting businesses, with DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers saying the visits amounted to intimidation.

Business owners, Rodgers said, claimed that they have been receiving letters from the EFF demanding that businesses “close or face the repercussions”.

Rodgers, who urged premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to ensure that the province’s citizens were safe during the EFF protest, said the public expected law enforcement agencies to be out in full force in anticipation of any “chaos” during Monday’s EFF protest.

Law and order must be maintained in line with the constitutional rights of our people. To allow the EFF to create chaos and disorder is an attack on our democracy

While EFF KZN provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said party members across the province were currently on a “mobilisation” campaign, he denied that business owners were being forced to close their operations on Monday.

“All we are doing is simply inviting all citizens, including those in Pietermaritzburg, to join us in the fight against load shedding, unemployment and corruption.

“What we are championing as the EFF is a noble cause supported by every South African.” The EFF, Twala said, was convinced that there would be a “complete shutdown come Monday”.

As we speak our people running small businesses are losing millions of rands due to load shedding, which can go on for about six hours a day.

“As we speak, our people are having their salaries cut due to load shedding. Surely, we don’t have to put a gun to their heads for them to participate in the protest — they stand to lose even more if they don’t participate,” he said.

On the EFF being perceived as a lawless party, Mongezi said the perceptions were being created by “white people who hate the EFF”.

“As the EFF, we have had a number of protests before, and there has not been any chaos or violence.

“It’s the white people represented in the DA who continue to paint us as hooligans.”

They do this because they don’t like the fact that we have been calling for radical economic transformation

IFP says protests could turn violent

However, IFP provincial community safety spokesperson, Blessed Gwala, said the party would not be surprised if the EFF protest were to turn violent.

“The truth of the matter is that the hands of our law enforcement officers appear to be tied when it comes to lawlessness during protests. They are scared that they would be accused of brutality should they deal with lawlessness during protests.”

Perhaps they are scared that they will be arrested if they use force when confronting those who use protests to break the law,” he said. But Dr Johan Burger, a security expert attached to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) said police need not fear confronting law breakers during protests.

“In fact, police have a constitutional obligation to ensure that there is no lawlessness during protests. It’s completely untrue that the law makes it difficult for police to deal with lawlessness during protests,” Burger said.