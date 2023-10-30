EFF march in protest against the state of Plessislaer Police Station

By Lethiwe Makhanya

“We want change and action.”

These are the words of the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) in the uMgungundlovu District, who are not happy with the state of the Plessislaer Police Station.

On Friday, hundreds of EFF members marched to Plessislaer police station to hand over their memorandum of demands.

The members say they are not satisfied with the way the station is operating. They said they want to see change when it comes to addressing crime, especially serious crimes like murder.

Plessislaer police precinct is ranked at number three in the province for murders, with 52 murders between April and June 2023. This number has dropped by 17 compared to the same period last year.

It is ranked sixth in the country for the same crime.

The list of their demands included increasing police visibility in the hotspot areas between 6 pm and 5 am, monthly reporting among police, CPF and the EFF leadership, and that the provincial commissioner must respond to the issue of police shortages and report a turnaround strategy to deal with the high rate of murder cases, hijacking and drug trade cases in the Plessislaer precinct.

EFF chairperson in uMgungundlovu, Mzwakhe Mpulo, said they decided to march to the police station because they are tired of this station always being on the top of the list when it comes to crime statistics and nothing is done to address it.

He said the station suffers from poor management and that there are no resources and police visibility in the hotspot areas.

We want to see change, that is the only thing that we want. We want the police to respond fast to the crime. Enough is enough now. We are tired. Sometimes you find that [police officers] do not have cars available and they are unable to respond to crime. Crime is high and they are not doing anything.

Mpulo said they are also aware that there are some police officers who are associated with criminals.

The memorandum was accepted by the station commander Brigadier Doctor Ndlovu, who promised to pass it on to the relevant people.