EFF Shutdown: EFF moves march to Phoenix

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will move its national shutdown march to Phoenix in Durban.

EFF provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane confirmed the march.

Community group Voice of Phoenix (VOP) urged people to stay safe, indoors and not to panic.

ALSO READ | EFF members shot with rubber bullets in Pietermaritzburg

“There is no need to panic, and we also discourage taking photos and videos of [the protesters]. This will only create further unnecessary chaos.

The security clusters are all in attendance and are all well trained professionals to handle the situation. READ MORE Lawyers poke holes into Zuma private prosecution case

VOP said there should be no unnecessary panic and chaos.

Police spokesperson

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker reaffirmed that the police were monitoring the protesters and had been following the protesters’ movement from the morning.

Phoenix councillor Yogis Govender said residents have acted in accordance with the law and there has been very little incitement or fear mongering within the communities themselves.

She said the community of Phoenix was quite sensitised to the attempts to illicit a negative reaction or trigger responses from them.

I don’t believe that residents will fall prey to such strategies and the majority of residents across the city do not want violence, looting or racial disharmony. We have come a long way, since Covid-19, riots and floods and it has created a brotherhood as communities band together across the city.

“If the EFF proceed peacefully and within the confines of the law, there is no need for any community to react, she said.

ALSO READ | EFF shutdown: Mkhwanazi says KZN is safe and open for movement

Earlier in the day, protesters started marching from the Durban offices in Glenwood towards the Durban CBD.

Glenwood councillor Sakhile Mngadi said the protesters left peacefully.