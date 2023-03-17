EFF shutdown: Malema’s call for strike draws flak

Clive Ndou

With two days to go before the EFF’s planned Monday shutdown, more organsations have joined the chorus of condemnation of the red berets protest, with businesses labelling the protest “counter-intuitive”.

The EFF has in recent days been mobilising South Africans to join the protest by the red berets, who are demanding an end to load shedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

Apart from the South African Federation of Unions (Saftu) and newly-formed civic movement, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), both of which are supporting the shutdown, the protest is yet to garner support outside EFF membership.

Taxi industry not participating in strike

As part of efforts to bolster the impact of the strike, the EFF leadership attempted to get the minibus taxi industry to participate in the protest.

However, the EFF’s efforts fell flat after minibus taxi owners made it clear that they would not be participating in the shutdown.

We have seen how protests, including the July unrest, resulted in joblessness and the loss of income to the minibus taxi industry.

Nkosi Shange, a minibus taxi owner affiliated to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), which is the biggest minibus taxi body in the country, said.

Dwindling support for shutdown

The EFF’s decision to issue warnings to business owners to close shop on the day of the protest contributed to the dwindling of support for the protest, as the warning was viewed as a veiled threat to businesses planning to keep their doors open on Monday.

Business South Africa (Busa) chief executive, Cas Coovadia, said: “We have issued a statement recognising the right to protest but we condemn in the strongest terms the comments made and the assertions made by the Economic Freedom Fighters that they will force people to close.

That they have announced the stay-away and they have announced that businesses will close and airports will close and so on. It’s not their right to do so

EFF leader, Julius Malema, who warned that the Monday protest could turn into an indefinite strike if Ramaphosa did not resign, said there was no point in business owners opening on Monday as the large numbers which will turn up for the EFF strike would make it impossible for businesses to operate.

Law enforcement agencies on high alert

However, national government security cluster ministers have vowed that law enforcement agencies would take stern action should EFF protestors attempt to use violence during the party’s Monday “shutdown”.

“Those who will be participating in any form of protest action around the country must ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner. No form of violence and criminality will be tolerated.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to protest peacefully and within the ambit of the law and protesters must not infringe on the rights of others,” the ministers said in joint statement. “Government lauds residents and businesses who refuse to be intimidated or bullied and assures them that everyone in South Africa and their property will be protected.

We want to assure everyone in the country that March 20 will be a normal business day. We want to reiterate to our international community that all ports of entry — land, sea and air — will be operational.

The cluster said measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel and conduct business on Monday does so in a safe and secure environment.

“Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to enforce the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence will face the full might of the law.”

The cluster warned people not to spread messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence.

“This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest. The majority of communities and various sectors of society, including Santaco, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call.”

We are aware that social media platforms are being used to give credence to the protest and we want to encourage people not to believe everything they read on social media.

“There will be high police visibility. Our law enforcement agencies through the NatJoints will ensure all necessary contingency plans are already in place. Sporting events will continue as per their programmes by their different sports associations.

“We will ensure that businesses continue to operate on that day and road are accessible. All government services will be available as normal. Heads of government departments and accounting officers in the public service will continue to ensure that our citizens receive the services they expect from their government.

“We encourage our communities to report any form of criminality and intimidation to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number. Finally, those who will be participating in any form of protest action around the country must ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner.”

No form of violence and criminality will be tolerated. The Constitution guarantees the right to protest peacefully and within the ambit of the law and protesters must not infringe on the rights of others

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, accused the EFF of attempting to bring about regime change in the country.

“What we want to inform all is that regime change through unconstitutional means will not be tolerated, and will not happen in South Africa. Attempts to cause disruptions and disturbances in the country will be met with the full might of the law.”