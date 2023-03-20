EFF Shutdown : No incidents reported in uMngeni

Estelle Sinkins

uMngeni Traffic is deployed across the municipality and is working closely with the SAPS, private security and Community Policing Forums (CPFs).

Mayor Chris Pappas said no incidents had been reported this morning besides from a small non-related disturbance in the Karkloof area.

The Witness understands that a group of people were throwing stones on the R103 near Piggly Wiggly. The authorities were despatched to deal with the incident.

Security operations in uMngeni started on Sunday evening with two incidents being reported in the KwaMevana area in Howick.

Therusha Govindsamy, chairperson of the Howick Community Policing Forum said: “We have not received any further reports of any other incidents within the area.

At the current time there are no reports of any obstructions or protest action within our area. All law enforcement, security companies and other role players are on the ground monitoring and on high alert.”

Govindsamy warned that it was possible that the ‘area could become volatile during the course of the day’ and urged the community to stay calm, vigilant and report any suspicious movement or activity.

Municipality and businesses

The municipality and many businesses in Howick are operating normally, although the town is quieter than normal for a Monday.

Pappas said all municipal services will be rendered as usual.

He also urged residents not to spread fake news or use the situation as an excuse to commit other acts that are against the law.

Taxis and buses are also operational after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said they would not participate in the EFF’s planned shutdown.

The Witness will continue to monitor the situation and will advise residents of any problems caused by the shutdown.