EFF Shutdown : Residents in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg reluctant to go out

It’s business as usual on Monday morning in different parts of Imbali and surrounding areas as the EFF embarks on a nationwide shutdown.

Taxis are operating as usual but it is quite on the roads. However, at Imbali Crossing charred tyres were seen on the road.

It is not clear who burned them but security companies and Operation Hlokomela are currently at the scene monitoring the situation.

Ward councillor

Ward 21 councillor Dumisani Phungula said there has been no reported incidents.

Everything is calm for now. The tyres at Imbali Crossing I did not hear anything about it. I think it was just people who were taking chances in the morning.

While things seem to be calm, residents say they are reluctant to go out because they do not know what is going to happen later in the day.

One resident who asked not to be named said, “I am scared to go work because my shift is a bit late.