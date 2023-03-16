EFF shutdown: South Africans reassured Monday will be a normal business day

Nompilo Kunene

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) has reassured South Africans that it will ensure that Monday will be a normal business day.

The EFF called for a “national shutdown” on Monday in protest against power outages and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who they demand should step down.

The government security cluster said it has noted the mobilisation undertaken in various communication platforms for members of the public to join the protest action.

“Government lauds residents and businesses who refuse to be intimidated or bullied and assures them that everyone in South Africa and their property will be protected.”

We want to assure everyone in the country that the 20th of March will be a normal business day.

“We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry – land, sea and air – will be operational.”

The security cluster said measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment.

“Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to protect them, whilst enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try and stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law.”

Taxi and truck industries not part of protest

The cluster also cautioned against the spreading of messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence as this is a criminal offence.

“We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest. The majority of communities and various sectors of society including SANTACO, National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call.”

We are aware that social media platforms are being used to give credence to the protest and want to encourage our people not to believe everything they read on social media. Government will be providing people with information through credible government channels.

The cluster said it will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the country, and will act swiftly and decisively against any threats or disruptions. There will be high police visibility.

“Our law enforcement agencies through the NatJoints (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) will ensure multidisciplinary deployments and the necessary contingency plans are already in place. The NatJoints will be briefing the nation on its plans for the planned protest.

“We commend the many associations in the sports, the transport sectors, the taxi industry, the trucking industry and others which have indicated they do not support any call for a shutdown for any protest action that will result in the disruption of their business on Monday.

‘Sporting events will continue as per their programmes by their different sports associations. We will ensure that businesses continue to operate on that day and roads are accessible.”

All government services will be available as normal… We encourage our communities to report any form of criminality and intimidation to their nearest police station or to call the Crime Stop number.

The cluster went to urge those who will be participating in any form of protest action around the country to ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner.

“No form of violence and criminality will be tolerated…”