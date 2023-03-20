EFF shutdown: Traffic moving normally in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Londiwe Xulu

Groups of EFF members have gathered in most streets of the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday morning, but the situation is said to be peaceful.

According to AET security officers at the scene, members of the political party dressed in red t-shirts started marching just before 5 am on Langalibalele Street towards the CBD.

AET spokesperson Rene Veenstra said there were between 200 to 300 people marching up and down the CDB between Langalibalele, Church and Retief streets and there no signs of violence.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi mayor: ‘Residents will be safe’ during EFF protest

“Traffic is a bit blocked where people are at the moment. However, if you get to the point where they are gathered, they will move off to allow cars to pass,” said Veenstra.

She said no streets are permanently blocked. She said police and security companies were on the road monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile traffic in Mpophomeni and Howick, traffic is also said to be moving with no disruptions.

Situation in Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday morning

A resident who asked not to be named said she was warned not to go to work today but had hoped there will be transport.

“When I heard taxis hooting in my neighbourhood I was so happy. We travelled so well from the township going to town with no disruptions on the road,” the resident said.

Situation on the N3

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said sporadic attempts have been made to obstruct the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal, the latest in the vicinity of the Bergville interchange.

ALSO READ | MEC Hlomuka says EFF shutdown won’t affect public services

N3TC’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra said law enforcement services are deployed along the route to monitor and respond to any incidents aimed at disrupting traffic.

“Although these incidents have been cleared, road users are requested to remain vigilant and to immediately report any problems or potential threats to the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or via @N3Route on Twitter,” said Dhoogra.

EFF members begin protest action in Pietermaritzburg