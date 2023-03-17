EFF shutdown will be detrimental to SA economy

Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban and Pietermaritzburg business chambers say the KwaZulu-Natal economy cannot afford any more hammering.

It added that it will be business as usual on Monday amid the EFF’s planned national shutdown.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business said while it respected the rights of others to freedom of expression, it affirmed its constitutional right to freedom and security.

CEO, Melanie Veness, said that Monday will be just like any other business day.

I would, however, encourage businesses and residents to be vigilant on the day and prior and to report any suspicious behaviour, such as someone buying petrol in containers and/or loading or dumping tyres next to the road. Please contact the SAPS command centre to report incidents of this

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry NPC, like many entities, have condemned the proposed national shutdown.

The Durban chamber’s president, Prasheen Maharaj, said businesses were trying to survive and some are trying to resume their business operations following the July 2021 unrest and the April/May 2022 floods.

“We believe a crisis cannot be resolved by using the proposed approach of a shutdown.

Ours is to preserve the economy and protect the sustainability of businesses.”

The threat of a national shutdown has the potential to encourage acts of violence and potential vandalism on property and businesses which is unlawful. Technically, it’s also a form of intimidation in the highest degree, displaying an intention to commit violence and intimidation is a criminal offence.

Maharaj said if the EFF threats were left unchecked and not acted upon by the government with urgency, it would send out the wrong message and give criminals the “license” to loot, intimidate and destroy.