Eight arrested for raping security officers

By Chris Ndaliso

The KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested eight men in connection with the theft and rape of three security officers at the Transport Department officers in Durban on Monday morning.

The men are alleged to have robbed the department of equipment worth over R280 000 and raped three female security guards.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the men allegedly gained entry inside the department’s Merebank premises, held the security hostage and ransacked the place.

In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards.

“The matter was reported to the police and on Tuesday afternoon, 28 November 2023, the suspects were identified, cornered and taken in for questioning.

“After the eight suspected robbers and rapists were positively identified during an identity parade, they were charged with business robbery and rape,” said Netshiunda.

The men aged between 19 and 39 years old, are expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.