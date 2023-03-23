Eight-hour supply interruption at Midmar waterworks

Witness Reporter

Water supply in multiple areas of Pietermaritzburg and Durban will be interupted due to a planned eight-hour shutdown at Eskom’s Fleetwood substation today.

Msunduzi Municipality has issued an urgent notice for a supply interruption at Midmar waterworks.

According to the notice, Eskom planned an immediate eight-hour shutdown at the Fleetwood substation today, due to the reticulation challenges that happened over the weekend.

Reservoir storage levels have dropped, but Eskom cannot defer this shutdown due to the critical nature of the work it is required to carry out. A delay in carrying out this work could result in a catastrophic failure which could take 6-7 days to restore.

Areas that will be affected are eThekwini (Point M and Umbumbulu), UMDM (Camperdown, Eston, MidIllovu) and Msunduzi and all areas fed from the H.D Hill Reservoir.

They said it will affect 60% of the water supply to Edendale.

Other areas that will be affected include:

Upper Prestbury, upper Napierville, Mapierville, Prestbury, upper CBD, Bisle, Mkondeni, George, Westgate Oribi reservoir, Pelham, Scottsville, Plessislaer Tech, Imbali unit 1, Edendale hospital, Campsdrift, Pentrich, Imbali unit 1

Northdale, Raisethorpe, Allandale, Mountain Rise, Willowton Industrial, Willowfontain, Imbali dome, Unit J, Reservoir H, Machabisa Reservoir, KwaPata, Unit 13, unit 18, Imbali unit 2 and 3, Imbali unit 1 and 2, Imbali CC, unit H, Newtown PS, Magaba Reservoir, Politique, Newtown upper PS, Newtown area, Azalea, Willowfontain PS

ALSO READ | Eskom announces new loadshedding schedule

Mhlongo, Terminus, Kuzwayo, KwaPhupa, Tafuleni Reservoir, local area, Tafuleni area, Ashdown, Plessislaer, Snathing, Caluza, Dambuza, Smero, Esigodini, Fowhill, France, Ashburton, Lynnfield, unit 15, unit EE, unit 13, Slangspruit.