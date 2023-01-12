Eight injured after alleged vehicle chase in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

Eight people were injured on Thursday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree on Alexandra Road, Pietermaritzburg, near the police station.

Colin David, spokesperson for the Mi7 National Group, said the incident happened just before 7 am.

He said when Mi7 medics arrived at the scene, they found that one vehicle had left the road and collided with a tree, leaving eight people with minor to moderate injuries.

The injured people were treated at the scene, while some were taken to hospital.

According to some of the patients, they were being chased by a vehicle they described as belonging to a local taxi association.

“While trying to flee to the police station, the driver lost control and crashed,” said David.

He said police are investigating the matter further.