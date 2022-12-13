Eight suspects involved in R3 mln cable theft appear in court

Khethukuthula Xulu

Eight people, who face charges relating to the theft of Telkom, eThekwini Municipality and Transnet copper cables worth an estimated R3 million, made a brief appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Their matter was adjourned till February 13 and bail was extended for four of the accused — Craig Chetty, Dinesh Harilall, Thembinkosi Mnyandu and Sibusiso Ngeneko — who were already out on R4 000 bail.

The four other accused who are foreign nationals — husband and wife Amadu Juma and Liya Nyirongo, as well as Abdula Juma and his wife, Lesungu Mtola — will remain in police custody.

Nyirongo returned to court, as she had done on previous appearances, with her two-month-old baby in her arms.

ALSO READ | Copper theft leaves parts of Pietermaritzburg without electricity

The eight were arrested in September in a combined operation, in a business area, at 3 am. Copper estimated in value at R3 million, a granulator, as well as other specific tools used to steal copper were found at the scene.

The state prosecutor asked for an adjournment for further investigation, adding that there was an outstanding statement and a photo album had just been filed.

More charges for some of the accused

The four foreign nationals also face charges of being in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Their arrest comes after the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition gazetted a proposed draft policy to ban the export of waste, scrap and semi-finished metal products for six months, in a bid to crack down on metal theft syndicates.

The ban was welcomed by many, including government entities, state-owned rail companies the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet Freight Rail (TFR).

The six-month ban on the trade in scrap metal comes as government seeks to limit damage to infrastructure and the economy.

ALSO READ | Ohrtmann Road bridge a hotspot for cable theft in Pietermaritzburg

More stolen copper cables found in Phoenix

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, Durban police recovered more than two tons of stolen copper cables worth R3 million from a scrap dealership in Phoenix, Durban.

The discovery led to the arrest of five employees of the scrap metal dealership following a compliance operation by members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT) in the eThekwini District.

The police say a large quantity of the recovered copper cables belonged to Transnet, eThekwini Municipality and Telkom, as positively identified by relevant officials who formed part of the inspection team.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects in that matter have already appeared in court.