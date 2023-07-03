El Niño weather phenomenon will not be a-‘maizing’ for farmers

By Akheel Sewsunker

The recent changes in climate and weather led to the extreme climate events research alliance hosting its 2023 El Niño summit in Pretoria with foreboding news about the future of maize farming due to the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Dr Johan Malherbe outlined the previous effects of the 2015/16 El Niño problems on livestock and agriculture.

“Livestock prices went down in the 2015/16 season because people could not afford to keep their stock and had to slaughter them, which led to the supply meeting the demand.

“It also impacts on maize production. 2015/16 had a negative impact on maize production as there was 40% less production than the previous year,” he said.

Peter Johnston, who is an economic expert, said changes in the climate has affected the economy.

Using maize as an example, it has a knock-on effect on the economy. El Niño causes low rainfall, which leads to farmers having low yield and they hope to sell these low-yield products for a higher price.

“We can see now that the prices are already starting to rise,” he said. Johnston added that this has an effect on meat.

“Sixty percent of maize goes to cattle. If there is a shortage, the prices will rise. It will also affect the drinking water. And it will cause a lot of problems for self employment as people, especially small-scale farmers will find it hard to work,” he said.

Professor Alistair Clulow, a lecturer at UKZN, agreed that the change in climate will have an effect on maize. “The increase in temperature means that it is not as cold in winter which means that disease and pests are not killed off. There is also the issue of dryer conditions, and there are increases in temperature.

It means that you will need water resources and irrigation systems and power to drive these systems. It will be very challenging if you do not have access to these things

Clulow added that it was a struggle for smaller farmers. “Commercial farmers often have access to these resources but when these sources dry up and are not available, it can become an issue,” he said.

“It will be more expensive for farmers to produce maize which means that the price that the farmers sell the maize for has to go up to cover all the costs and people are already stretched financially and this will increase food insecurity.

“People won’t be able to afford food,” he said. “Maize will become more expensive and people will probably have to find alternatives. It is one of the staple foods and anything with maize will become more expensive. They will have to find something like rice or something that is cheaper,” he said.

“Farmers should keep up to date with seasonal forecasts so you can time your planting dates to when there are good seasonal rainfall forecasts. Try and use seeds that are drought- and disease-resistant and to monitor disease. Farmers should also use minimum tillage which will save costs and improve the soil structure and in the long term, it increases yields,” he said.

“People might start invading farms and stealing crops so that it is something to look out for,” he said. The summit was headed by experts in the field of climate change. Professor Willem Londman discussed what the El Niño Southern Oscillation (Enso) entails.

“The El Niño Southern Oscillation or Enso, has three phases. El Niño or La Niña are the two opposite phases, while Enso neutral is in the middle of the continuum. Enso requires certain changes in both the ocean and the atmosphere because it is a coupled phenomenon,” said Londman.

He added that judging from the case of El Niño during the 2015/16 season, it would make preparation easier.

“La Niña causes wet events and El Niño causes dry events. Enso has made it possible for us to make a forecast,” he said.

“Each of these events look different, it is not the same from year to year. Not all of the El Niños that have happened have been the same,” he said.

We are more prepared now than we were in the 1980s. We are now able to see the direction of the event, if it will lean more to the wetter side or the dryer side.

“La Niña also causes more tropical cyclones to make landfall over southern Africa,” said Londman. “The 2023/24 El Niño has been predicted since the second half of summer. However, there are uncertainties in the predicted strength of the event.

“By far, the majority of forecast models are predicting El Niño climate. We are confident that we are going to an El Niño event and not a La Niña,” he said. Dechlan Pillay, from the National Disaster Management Centre, said that they are preparing for El Niño.

“We monitor drought on a monthly basis. We look at places which are deteriorating, which are the same and which are getting better. We use a three month basis for this,” said Pillay.

We looked at food security as one of the issues. The small-scale farmer has two options.

He has to buy food or produce food, and in a drought situation it is very hard for him to make food. There are different government programmes that are funded during the drought scenario,” he said. “The money is prioritised at a national level, and then will be transferred to provincial level and technical help will come from the provincial level,” said Pillay