Elderly couple attacked by their pet pitbulls

An elderly couple was attacked by their pet pitbulls at their home in Dawncrest, Durban, on Monday.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance just after 1.30 pm.
“On arrival, Rusa members established that the dogs were in an altercation with monkeys in the yard when the 80-year-old man and his 73-year-old wife intervened.
“The canines thereafter attacked their owners. The elderly couple sustained penetrating bite wounds to their legs.”
Balram said they received first aid assistance on scene before being transported to hospital.
Last week, The Witness reported that a woman and her three-year-old son were rushed to hospital after they were mauled by a Rottweiler in the Bluff, South of Durban.
The pair suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs and backs as a result of the attack.