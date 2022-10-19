Elderly woman (84) dies after alleged raped

Londiwe Xulu

Sophia Mbhele (84) died over the weekend after she was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old at her house in Esibizane Village, near Creighton, in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.

The KZN Department of Social Development on Tuesday said Mbhele died of her injuries at the hospital she was admitted to after the rape incident.

The 21-year-old man allegedly entered Mbhele’s house forcefully while she was asleep. The man then fell asleep after raping Mbhele and was caught by neighbours.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza described Mbhele’s passing as a tragedy, as she did not recover after her sexual assault, by a man who is her grandchildren’s age.

“It is with a heavy heart that we convey our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Mbhele family for losing a senior member. There are no words that can comfort them at this stage as they are going through such a tough time. However, we want to give them assurance that our team of social workers will remain with the family,” said Khoza.

She said older people are supposed to have hope when they see young boys growing up in the villages that one day, they’ll be their protectors. She added that, however, social ills associated with drug abuse lead to these traumatic incidents.

Khoza said young people are supposed to protect senior citizens in their villages and not be the ones who inflict pain.

She said it was pleasing that the rapist remained in police custody and said he should remain in prison.

“We don’t want to see this young man roaming our streets. He is a danger to society,” said Khoza.