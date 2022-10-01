Elderly woman attacked at Pietermaritzburg home

Londiwe Xulu

A woman in her 80s was injured during a house robbery in her Pietermaritzburg home on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the incident happened after 11 am on Bulwer Street.

“An 84-year-old woman was at her home when she was accosted by armed suspect. He assaulted her and stole her cell phone and cash, before fleeing the scene,” said Gwala.

She said a case of robbery was opened at Pietermaritzburg police station for investigation.

According to a source, the woman, who was alone at the time, was tied up and beaten by a man who entered her house. It is alleged the man entered the house by breaking the back security gate open.

The suspect took the woman’s gold watch and her pearl ring

Roland Robertson of the Midlands EMS, said paramedics treated the woman for injuries and she refused to be taken to the hospital.

“The suspect hit her with a piece of metal on her left elbow and left rib,” said Robertson.