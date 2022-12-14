Elderly woman stabbed during robbery in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

An 86-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times during a robbery in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday morning.

According to Mi7 National Group, paramedics found the woman had sustained eight stab wounds to the arms and legs and had lost a lot of blood.

She was treated at the scene before she was transported to the hospital.

It is believed the woman was attacked by suspects parading as grasscutters. The suspects were let on to the premises to tend to the yard work when they forced their way into the house.

“The suspects made off on foot with a number of stolen items. Mi7 Armed Response has launched an extensive search for the suspects which is still underway,” said Mi7.