Electricity and transport hikes set to halve families’ food budgets

Londiwe Xulu

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) predicts families’ food budgets will be cut in half after covering the increased costs of electricity and transport.

The average food basket for Pietermaritzburg increased by 1,1% in October.

According to the PMBEJD household affordability index, the cost of the food basket in Pietermaritzburg increased by R48,94 month on month, and increased by R514,11 (12,3%) year on year to R4 703,99 in October.

On our calculations, using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, electricity and transport take up 59% of a worker’s wage (R2 299,50 or R3 895,92).

The group said in July, the electricity tariffs in Msunduzi Municipality increased by 7,47%, with prepaid electricity costing R2,25/kWh including vat for the period of 2022/2023, as opposed to R2,09/kWh in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Taxi fares increased for Pietermaritzburg from August 1 with local fares going up by R2.

Food is bought after monies for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R1 596,42 for food and everything else), and so in October, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 50,6% (having R1 596,42 left after transport and electricity, and with food costing R3 234,69).

Average household food basket increased by more than 5%

In the average household food basket, food staples such as sugar beans, potatoes and peanut butter increased by more than five percent in October.

Vegetables and fruit like onions, butternut, carrots, green peppers and oranges also increased, as well as chicken feet, chicken livers and polony.

Meanwhile, maize meal, white sugar, samp, frozen chicken portions, amasi, wors, cabbage and white bread are among the food items that saw a price drop of more than five percent. Tomatoes, cooking oil, stewing beef or chuck, spinach, curry powder also decreased in price.

The Household Domestic and Personal Hygiene Index for October showed a decrease of 2,5%, which is R23,11 month on month, while year on year the household domestic and personal hygiene products index increased by R157,32 (215%) bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R890,00 in October.

The cost of basic hygiene products is high and compete in the household budget with food.

These products are essential for good health and hygiene.

The new food basket includes 44 foods and the domestic and hygiene products basket includes 14 products.

PMBEJD said the Pietermaritzburg Household Affordability Index is a realistic and accurate tool to measure inflation on basic expenditure items for households living on low incomes, whilst able to provide a picture of how families living on low incomes are responding to a deepening household affordability crisis.

They said the data they release monthly is important and provides a reflection of what is playing out in Pietermaritzburg, as well as providing a reasonable reflection of what might be playing out nationally.