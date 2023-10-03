Electricity woes in Hilton

By Londiwe Xulu

Some frustrated Hilton residents have had to throw away food that had gone off after they had no electricity for almost 48 hours.

From Saturday morning, a major power outage affected large parts of Hilton and surrounding areas.

Msunduzi Municipality said the power outage was caused by strong winds that resulted in faults on various overhead lines.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said their teams worked around the clock to ensure that the faults were fixed. Electricity was restored on Monday but Monzali Castle was still without electricity by 3 pm.

Ward councillor Pam Passmoor said the problem started at the Crossways substation and needed major repairs. Passmoor said at the same time, there was a line that was lying on the ground on Cedara Road.

I reported this with photographs but no one took notice of it. They fixed the problem at Crossways which took about the whole day and they then activated the system without fixing the broken line that was on the ground and that resulted in another outage.

“The frustrating thing was that nothing was done about this line on the ground and the electricity blew out after being fixed because of this it,” said Passmoor.

She added when the electricity was activated, anyone walking on Cedara Road could’ve died.

Passmoor said this line was only fixed yesterday evening but they still had issues with the electricity going on and off.

Passmoor said another problem residents had with Msunduzi was how they updated the residents about electricity outages.

“The information that they put out is not informative. It comes out every so often but you can’t work out what they are talking about when you look at it because not everyone is an electrician. We need to know what the problem is and how long it will take to fix.

We also had something that came out from Msunduzi saying they had eight medium voltage problems but only had two teams on the ground to cover the entire Msunduzi and Hilton. I don’t know if its a staffing problem but there’s something wrong there.

One of the residents on Dale Road said everything in their fridge had gone off after close to 48 hours without electricity.

Another resident said they had to spend more money on fuel for their generator.

uMngeni and Msunduzi are currently in engagements to have a service level agreement for uMngeni to handle the electricity supply to Hilton.

Mkhize said the engagements are ongoing.