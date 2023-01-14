Salga slams decision to approve Eskom’s tariff hike

Witness Reporter

Municipalities, households, and small businesses will feel the pinch as electricity prices continue to rise unabated.

That’s the view of the national voice of South Africa’s 257 municipalities, the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

In a scathing press statement on Friday, Salga said they noted the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approval of Eskom’s tariff application, resulting in electricity price increases of 18,65% in the fiscal year 2023-2024 and 12,74% in the fiscal year 2024-25, with grave concern.

ALSO READ | SA calls for #NationalShutdown following Eskom’s tariff hike

‘The tariff approved by Nersa amounts to a total of a 33% increase over the next two years. Effectively this is the increase Eskom asked for and is an increase of more than eight times inflation, coming at a time of stage 6 load shedding where we are experiencing a loss of power for eight hours out of 24 means that for one third of the time, we don’t have power at all.”

Such a price increase can only result in a lot of hardship for customers across the board — domestic, commercial, mining, industrial and municipal customers — which will result in accelerated levels of non-payment, theft, illegal connections and related technical losses, and will further exacerbate municipalities’ inability to pay Eskom. READ MORE End of an era as College Road Video store in Pietermaritzburg closes down

“In an economy where we are likely to see weak economic growth this year … consumers are cash-strapped and the electricity price hike is unaffordable … In the current business model, municipalities purchase bulk electricity from Eskom and then sell to customers at a value that includes mark-up. The fundamental question is now: if Eskom cannot provide electricity to keep the lights on, what power are municipalities going to sell to consumers? And where will the municipal revenues come from? It is hard to see anything positive in all of this.”

ALSO READ | ‘Eskom is essentially making consumers pay for their own inefficiencies’

Salga said the tariff increase will result in reduced use of electricity and make the business case for alternative solutions to grid power more and more compelling.

The current electricity model is fundamentally flawed, which is why Salga, on behalf of its members, is advocating to accelerate the energy transition including legislative reforms that would enable municipalities to generate their own electricity and purchase electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) in order to relieve pressure on Eskom and ensure energy security.

Salga said there is a lot of room for Eskom to be more efficient, citing coal contracts that are not transparent, especially when buying coal from many coal suppliers.

ALSO READ | Cinderella Park residents at wit’s end over electricity outages

Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom’s electricity tariff application has effectively compensated the power utility for underperformance, which only widens the trust deficit gap between Eskom, municipalities, and their communities, it said.