Eleven injured in crash in Verulam, KZN

Eleven people including two children aged 4 and 13 have been injured in a crash involving a mini bus taxi and a bakkie on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), a minibus taxi went flying down a steep road when the its sliding door fell off, resulting in a female passenger being ejected out from the taxi.

The vehicle continued travelling downhill for a further 200 metres before it collided into a white Isuzu bakkie.

They added that RUSA medics arrived on the scene and treated seven people for moderate injuries.

“The remaining passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries. They were transported privately to hospital,” said RUSA.