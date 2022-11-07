Eleven people killed in separate shootings in Clermont and Ndwedwe in KZN

Witness Reporter

Eleven people were shot and killed in separate incidents in an informal settlement in Clermont and Ndwedwe Mission on Saturday.

Detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are appealing to community members to come forward with information that will assist them in arresting those behind the killing of six men and the injuring of one in Clermont.

Provincial police commissioner lieutenant general Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Sunday said the seven men were in a room in the informal settlement in Clermont when unknown people opened fire into the room.

These type of incidents must be condemned by all sectors of society and we are appealing to citizens to work with investigators from the provincial organised crime unit to bring the perpetrators to book. There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner.

He urged community members to come forward with any information that would assist investigators, and added that all information would be treated with confidentiality.

In a separate incident, a group of men were sitting on the veranda of a tuck shop at Ndwedwe Mission when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

According to police, the suspects opened fire on the group, who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain. The gunmen soon fled the scene. Four individuals were declared dead at the scene while three others were taken to hospital for medical attention. A fifth person later died in hospital. The deceased are aged between 21 and 43 years old.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi condemned the ruthless attack.

I have instructed that a team comprising of seasoned detectives from the provincial organised crime unit investigate the matter. While investigations are still ongoing and the team is following certain leads, we have every confidence that the team will make a breakthrough.

People with information can contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or use the My SAPS app.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly in solving the brutal murders.

Dube-Ncube said:

We condemn in the strongest terms the callous murder of six people in Clermont last night and call on the police to scour every corner of the province to find the perpetrators of this horrendous act so that they can be brought to book. As we are approaching the festive season, police have been tasked to identify all crime hotspots in the province as part of our comprehensive festive season integrated safety plan and deploy additional officers in order to beef-up visibility. We will not allow a situation whereby citizens live in fear.

The premier reiterated that the provincial government has a zero-tolerance stance towards all types of crime, especially murder.

“Issues pertaining to safety and security requires an integrated approach from all sectors of society. Government, business, civil society — including community policing forums — need to work together to address criminal activities and instability to ensure a safe society and thriving economy. We will never win the war against crime if community members continue to protect criminals,” said Dube-Ncube.