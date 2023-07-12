Elite team to investigate the torching of trucks

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka has welcomed the decision by the police to assign a high-level crack team to investigate the torching of trucks.

The department said the decision by the provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to assemble a crack team followed the torching of trucks which started over the weekend.

In KwaZulu-Natal, six trucks were burnt down on the N3 on Van Reenen’s Pass and two trucks were set alight while they waited in a queue along the N2 freeway at Canefields, between eNseleni and Empangeni on Monday night.

ALSO READ | Truck torching sparks fears reminiscent of July unrest

The number of trucks that have been destroyed in arson attacks in the past four days increased to 16 – in four separate incidents in KZN, Mpumalanga and Limpopo from last Saturday.

On Tuesday, there was high police presence at the Mooi River and Tugela toll plazas.

In Monday night’s incident, it is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings.

The City of uMhlathuze confirmed that a third truck managed to escape.

According to KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the truck drivers were forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.

Police at Empangeni are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

MEC Hlomuka said government’s view is that such acts of criminality must be dealt with decisively and with speed.

He said these incidents were undermining the progress made in achieving economic recovery as a province.

ALSO READ | Update: Chaos on N3 after six trucks were torched

“Sabotaging the economy will result in job losses and unemployment. Efforts led by the police will continue with the work of monitoring and ensuring visibility on the strategic routes.” We are calling on anyone with information to work with the police in ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book. “Working with the trucking industry we must join hands in beefing up security and monitoring trucks on highways. These must include the deployment of technology and other resources.

Hlomuka has since directed all structures in the KwaZulu-Natal Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS), including municipalities, to ensure integrated response in dealing with the torching of trucks.

City of uMhlathuze

The City of uMhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi appealed to all relevant stakeholders, including Transnet and truck companies, to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies in order to uncover and expose the underlying causes of trucks being torched.

“We firmly believe that if any party involved has grievances or concerns, it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiations to prevent resorting to violence and the torching of trucks.”

Such destructive actions not only harm the infrastructure but also endangers the lives of individuals involved. We kindly request all road users to exercise caution and drive safely, considering the unfavourable weather conditions.

Truck drivers’ forum

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-SA) provincial secretary, Sifiso Nyathi said although the forum distanced itself from the arson attacks on these trucks, it was convinced that these incidents were linked to the fact that many South African drivers were not hirable as trucking companies hired foreign drivers instead.

The issue of cheap foreign labour has been going on for more than six years and it is falling on deaf ears. I suspect that the burning of trucks was a result of hungry truck drivers that were sitting at home.

The Road Freight Association said if these acts of arson were being committed by the ATDF-SA or its counterparts, then the responsible Department of Employment and Labour, and its inspection structures, must ensure that their responsibility to protect employees and employers from non-compliant labour practices was strictly and swiftly applied.

Crime expert

A professor in the discipline of criminology and forensic studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Nirmala Gopal said police crime intelligence should look at these incidents through a political lens which could take them closer to the perpetrators.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Frequency of truck attacks needs to be addressed

Gopal said after the Van Reenen’s Pass incident, one would expect that the police crime intelligence would have caught the perpetrators by now.

There is an abundance of informal crime intelligence in communities that SAPS can tap into but we are unaware of the extent to which they are utilised. Our SAPS should be proactive and make concerted efforts to stop crime before it happens, especially in the case of these burnings where the purpose seems well-defined and specific, namely to send a political message.

Gopal said these perpetrators were not your regular criminals and these incidents were not isolated acts of crime.

“They are highly organised and we are bound to see an increase in similar types of crimes as we approach the elections. These acts are premeditated and meticulously planned to make a statement but avoid apprehension.”

She added that the saddest thing about the police in South Africa was their own involvement in crime.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Two more trucks set alight in Empangeni, KZN

“That makes one wonder about their willingness to work proactively to intercept crimes. SAPS members’ loyalty to the country is sometimes questionable.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) management will brief the nation on the police response to acts of violence targeting freight trucks on Wednesday.