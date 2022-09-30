EPWP employees’ salaries at risk unless eThekwini secures funding

Thabiso Goba

Over 4 500 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) employees are at risk of not receiving a salary if eThekwini Municipality does not find R201 million in funding before October.

On Thursday, a special eThekwini executive committee (Exco) meeting was called to hear an urgent motion, requiring additional funding of R201 million to extend the EPWP for a further three months.

According to the report presented to Exco, contracts for the EPWP expire at the end of this month.

The EPWP is a national government scheme under the Department of Public Works.

The programme allocates young unemployed people to temporary general jobs, in municipalities across the country, and they are paid a monthly stipend.

Their stipends are funded through national treasury grants.

Currently, eThekwini employs 4 538 EPWP workers, who supplement the city’s over 20 000 staff force.

Historically, the programme in eThekwini has been problematic — with ghost employees, corruption and EPWP workers demanding to be made permanent, despite the programme being a temporary intervention.

Opposition councillors in Exco said it was time for the city to abandon the programme, as the municipality has taken more financial responsibility over the years than the national government.

The municipality is supposed to be an implementing agent, this is a Public Works programme,” said Thabani Mthethwa, Democratic Alliance (DA) eThekwini caucus leader,

A question needs to be asked about how we recruited more workers than the budget allocation.

every year, the municipality is always called on to cover the shortfall, while no one has been held accountable.

Mdu Nkosi, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Exco member, said it was “negligence” from municipal officials to highlight this matter at the last minute to the committee.

Nkosi commended the city for absorbing some EPWP workers and making them permanent employees.

According to the report before Exco, the municipality has absorbed 1 262 EPWP workers onto its payroll.

We cannot say we are reducing the number of EPWP workers if we are not giving them a job or something to put food on their plates.

Nkosenhle Madlala, ANC Exco member, acknowledged that the programme had issues but said many families were benefitting from it.

If we do not fund this programme, the same people will be at our soup kitchens tomorrow and we will have to spend more money to feed them. At least this way the municipality is getting a service from them in return for our funding.

Philani Mavundla, eThekwini deputy mayor, said an exit strategy from this programme needs to be drafted and presented before Exco.