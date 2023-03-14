Eskom announces new loadshedding schedule

Witness Reporter

Loadshedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday until 4pm due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 48 hours.

Eskom added that Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday, saying that this will continue until further notice.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa’s appointment of two additional ministers slammed

Over the past 48 hours, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity. We have successfully returned to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations,” read the statement.

They added that a generating unit each at Lethabo, and two units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs and the return to service of a generating unit each at Hendrina and Medupi power stations have been delayed.

Eskom’s loadshedding schedule. Photo: Supplied.

“Breakdowns currently reduced to 13 949MW of generating capacity while 4 322MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” read the statement.