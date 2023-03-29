Eskom condemns kidnapping of its employee

Witness Reporter

Eskom has condemned the abduction of one of its employees two weeks ago, on March 16.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the power utility said the employee’s car was shot at multiple times, and the employee was forcefully taken by seven assailants.

“The employee was later released at a location in the south of Johannesburg and had to be admitted to hospital as a result of injuries sustained from being assaulted by the attackers.”

ALSO READ | Eskom the main beneficiary of 2023 budget

Eskom said the matter is now subject to police investigation.

“We convey our sympathies to the employee and their family for the trauma they went through and will provide the necessary support,” said Eskom’s Acting Group Chief Executive, Calib Cassim.

Eskom condemns such brutal acts and will under no circumstances, tolerate any attacks on its staff members and their families by anyone.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the nearest police station or SMS the Crime Line on 32211.