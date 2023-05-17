Eskom ends eThekwini’s load shedding exemption

By Witness Reporter

The eThekwini Municipality said that after talks with Eskom, the load shedding schedule will be revised and the City will revert to normal stages from May 25.

The City had been on a reduced level of load shedding since the April 2022 floods owing to the negative impact of the floods on the electrical network.

eThekwini spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said while the City’s infrastructure is not yet repaired to pre-flood levels, the City acknowledges the country’s need to reduce the load to protect the national grid.

It has become unavoidable for the municipality to revert to normal load shedding stages as experienced by the rest of the country.

She said some areas continued to battle with the damage from the floods and as a result, there were certain substations that cannot be switched off as that would pose a significant risk to residents and infrastructure.

eThekwini was in the process of finalising the amended load shedding schedule which will be shared with the public as soon as it was ready.

“Suburban block allocations have been amended to accommodate required changes. Customers are urged to check their suburbs against their new block numbers when the schedule is published.

“Areas with a large industrial component have been allocated to Blocks 17 to 20 and will be shut off from Stage 7 upwards for a duration of four hours at a time. This is expected to limit the impact of load shedding on production,” said Khuzwayo.

She urged customers to minimise their electricity usage.

Customers are also urged to switch off high-load appliances during power outages to prevent high waiting loads when the power does return. This will prevent extended outages.

DA says eThekwini is not ready

Meanwhile, the DA in eThekwini has rejected the news of a new schedule citing that eThekwini is not ready for the full implementation of load shedding.

“Residents have been facing extended blackouts lasting days due to our network being compromised. As such, a number of businesses have shut down, many of which are small businesses that have been left in the dark,” said eThekwini DA caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa.

He said in an exco meeting in January, the head of electricity, Maxwell Mthembu, confirmed that his department required R200 million for repairs to ensure that our electricity grid functions optimally.

The ANC-led municipality opted to fund the EPWP programme with over R200 million when it is a nationally mandated project, despite the DA advocating for the funds to be allocated towards electricity infrastructure.

Mthethwa said the DA will investigate further action that may be taken and escalate the matter to provincial and national structures over the collapse of critical infrastructure and chaos.