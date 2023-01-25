Eskom hike will hit price of goods and services

Witness Reporter

The Eskom hike increase will not only increase monthly electricity bills but it is also likely to increase the price of all goods and services.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, which released its January 2023 Household Affordability Index and Key Data yesterday.

It said in a press statement that the annual electricity tariff hike now poses a massive risk to workers’ wages. Where wage proposals have preceded the Eskom announcement (like the National Minimum Wage), these proposals must be adjusted upwards to mitigate the higher electricity expense.

The Household Affordability Index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries, in Johannesburg (Soweto, Alexandra, Tembisa and Hillbrow), Durban (KwaMashu, Umlazi, Isipingo, Durban CBD, Hammarsdale, Pinetown, and Mtubatuba), Cape Town (Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Langa, Delft and Dunoon), Pietermaritzburg and Springbok (in the Northern Cape).

According to the statement, the index shows that in January, the average cost of the basket is R4 917,42. Month-on-month, the average cost of the basket increased by R64,25 (1,3%), from R4 853,18 in December to R4 917,42 in January.

Foods which increased in price in January, by 5% or more, include potatoes (a 10kg bag increased by 28% or R19,79, to R89,79), white sugar (5%), cabbage (8%), carrots (6%), apples (5%), oranges (6%), wors (9%), curry powder (12%), stock cubes (7%), and soup (5%).

Foods which increased in price in January, by 2% or more, include cooking oil (3%), samp, salt, tea, eggs, chicken feet, chicken livers, beef, tomatoes, spinach, green pepper, tinned pilchards, bananas, margarine, and brown bread.

The price of food baskets increased in Durban, Cape Town and Pietermaritzburg, it said.

It added that the Eskom hike of 18,65% is likely to cut government’s national minimum wage proposed offer of 8% by half for the 2023/24 term. Unless this hike is mitigated by adjusting the proposal upwards, workers are likely to experience a very difficult new year.

This is because Eskom’s hikes are well-above inflation and have long surpassed the affordability thresholds of households earning low wages, and because the rand-value of the service itself takes a very large portion of the basic low wage, resulting in workers having significantly less money to allocate to other critical expenses.

It added that because electricity is a non-negotiable expense, households must pay for it regardless of the price. All South African staple food must be cooked in order for it to be edible (maize meal, rice, sugar beans, samp, cake flour, potatoes, chicken pieces).