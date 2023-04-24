Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

By Witness Reporter

Eskom has announced higher stages of load shedding over the next few days due to the generation capacity constraints.

According to a statement released by Eskom, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday.

“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Tuesday, followed by Stage 6 load shedding until 5 am on Wednesday. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Wednesday,” said Eskom.

The power utility said that breakdowns are currently at 17 955MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 042MW.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba, Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

Eskom added that the team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.