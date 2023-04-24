News

News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
24 Apr 2023
14:56

Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding

By Witness Reporter

Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday.

Eskom has announced higher stages of load shedding over the next few days due to the generation capacity constraints.

According to a statement released by Eskom, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Tuesday, followed by Stage 6 load shedding until 5 am on Wednesday. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Wednesday,” said Eskom.

Loadshedding schedule

The power utility said that breakdowns are currently at 17 955MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 042MW.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

READ MORE
Faith Nketsi's husband hands himself in

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba, Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

ALSO READ | City seeks R400 million Eskom bailout

Eskom added that the team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

Read more on these topics