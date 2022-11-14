Eskom increases load shedding to stage 3

Witness Reporter

Eskom announced on Monday afternoon that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Monday and Tuesday afternoon due to the high level of breakdowns as well as the depleted emergency generation reserves.

The power utility said load shedding will increase to stage 3 from 4 pm until 5 am on Monday and Tuesday evenings, while Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 5 am until 4 pm on Tuesday until further notice.

#PowerAlert1



Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday; Stage 2 and 3 will be implemented on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/76twfQV273— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 14, 2022

ALSO READ | Godongwana says reports Treasury will take over portion of Eskom’s debt are inaccurate

Eskom said it will give a further outlook during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon or will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Since Sunday morning a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs while the delay in returning to service a unit each at Duvha and Majuba power stations have contributed to the delays.

“A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

“We currently have 4 177MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 922MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom.