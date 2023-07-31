Eskom increasing generation and transmission capacity to get on top of load shedding

By Akheel Sewsunker

Over the past few months, there has been a gradual increase in the quality of electricity production and infrastructure but there is still a long way to go.

According to the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, there have been significant improvements over the past few months.

We are using May as the baseline so we can see the progress and the improvements that are being made. We improved by 1 100 MW on the generation side from May to today. This is a three percent improvement. This is a tick in our books because it shows that there is a gradual improvement.

Ramokgopa added that there are multiple areas that will need their attention.

“There are partial losses, which means units are not operating at optimum capacity. We want to improve the efficiency — this means we want to improve units by reducing partial load losses. These are the areas of attention that we are looking into,” he said.

“We have no control over peak hour usage. Load shedding is unwelcome but we are making gradual improvements, trying by all means not to go past stage 4.

“We will be trying in the subsequent weeks to bring it down. But there are multiple factors in play such as an incoming cold front in Gauteng. Twenty-five percent of load demand comes from Gauteng. This means that demand will surge. If there are no improvements in available capacity, the only corrective measure will be load shedding,” he said.

“There are combined efforts to reduce demand. We are working with communities and households to reduce demand. We are doing everything possible; we are making changes on the demand side. We are using new technologies and innovations to reduce the demand,” he said.

“We are trying to fix issues on multiple fronts. We are trying to fix issues of generation and transmission, it is important that we address it in parallel and not separately. The transmission will enable greater generation capacity,” he said.

“According to the trendline, we have to improve the lines by 14 218 km of new lines over the next 10 years. Eskom has increased the lines by 4 347 km over the past few years. This means that we need to create over 2 700 km of new lines and cables per annum. The historic high that Eskom has managed to roll out in a year is 800 km,” said Ramokgopa.

We need to build industry capacity, or we will be importing. If we are able to build sufficient industrial capacity, we can also create jobs. We want to be the industrial hub of the continent, but have lost industrial capacity because of the uncertain electricity supply. In terms of transformers, we need an increase of 600% to reach the ambitions we have.

Ramokgopa added that the department has plans to reduce the effects of load shedding that will be discussed in due time. The following projects will deliver 2 335 mW of new grid capacity:

• Aries Upington 400 kV

• Juno Gromis 400 kV line

• Poseidon Pembroke 400 kV line

• Transformers at Nama, Kronos and Upington.

These projects will aim to cut and reduce the effects of load shedding.