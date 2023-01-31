Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 5 until further notice

Witness Reporter

Eskom has announced that it has escalated load shedding to stage 5 until further notice.

This is after the ailing power utility implemented stage 4 on Monday.

Eskom said stage 5 will be implemented from midday on Tuesday until 9 pm. Thereafter stage 6 load shedding will be implemented until 5 am on Wednesday.

“Stage 5 load shedding will then be implemented continuously from 5 am on Wednesday until further notice,” said Eskom.

ALSO READ | Municipality defies Eskom

The power utility said six generating units have suffered breakdowns in the past 24 hours.

“A unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service. In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service.”