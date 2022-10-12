News

Witness Reporter
12 Oct 2022
Eskom reduces load shedding

According to the group, load shedding will be reduced to stage 1 on Friday from 4 pm until midnight.

Eskom announced the continuation of stage 2 load shedding for Wednesday and Thursday at 4 pm until midnight.

“Since Tuesday a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service. Two generating units at Majuba and one at Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” read the statement.

They added that they currently have 5 021MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 760MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said that to the extent possible, they will endeavour to limit load shedding to night-time to have minimal impact on the economy and population.

