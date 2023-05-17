Eskom refutes claims of imminent grid collapse

By Nompilo Kunene

Eskom has categorically denied that the national electricity grid faces imminent collapse.

The ailing power utility raised concerns following numerous social media posts claiming that the country will soon experience a blackout or collapse of the national electricity grid.

“Eskom refutes these claims and would like to assure South Africans that there are measures in place to avoid the collapse of the power system. Load shedding is one of these mechanisms,” said Eskom in a statement on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ | eThekwini cautions against speculation about Eskom negotiations

The risk of a national blackout, while inherent to the operation of a large power system, has an extremely low likelihood of materialising given the implementation of a number of control measures, including load shedding.

“The grid is by no means at a higher or imminent risk of a collapse and it would take an unforeseen and sudden sequence of events that results in a cascading collapse of the transmission or generation system, leading to a complete loss of supply across the country,” said the power utility.

Eskom said it has robust contingency plans in place to deal with such an eventuality.

At the Enlit Africa conference on Tuesday, interim GCE Calib Cassim reiterated that there are several controls in place and that he doesn’t lose sleep on the issue.

Cassim said this is due to his confidence in the staff at the system operator who he said have the competence to manage the tight system for the past three years.

ALSO READ | Letters | Eskom: Too many ministers

Eskom said it continues to drive generation recovery initiatives aimed at preventing the current performance from deteriorating in the short-term, and improving the overall performance of the generation fleet in the long-term.

A state of system media briefing is scheduled for this Thursday to give an update of the power system and share the outlook for winter including contingency plans to avoid higher stages of load shedding.