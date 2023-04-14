Eskom releases weekend load shedding schedule

By Witness Reporter

Due to lower weekend demand, Eskom said load shedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 5 am until 4 pm on Saturday.

Thereafter, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm until 5 am on Sunday.

The power utility said stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5 am until 4 pm on Sunday followed by stage 6 load-shedding until 5 am on Monday.

Eskom said it will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

The power utility said breakdowns are currently at 17 093MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6 392MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden Power Station were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”