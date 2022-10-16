Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding daily from Monday to Wednesday

Witness Reporter

Stage 2 load shedding will be suspended on Sunday however it will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday between 4 pm and 12 am, Eskom said.

They said load shedding was required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings.

Eskom said two generation units at Grootvlei as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service on Saturday afternoon. A generation unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs.

“We currently have 5 244MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 612MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” said Eskom.

They said further update will be published on Wednesday, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.