Nompilo Kunene

Eskom announced on Wednesday morning that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 12 pm until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 until further notice. This is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish a full statement in due course.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 7, 2022

Eskom said it will publish a full statement in due course.