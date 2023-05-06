Eswatini and Durban join hands

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Eswatini Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Eswatini, has launched a new route between King Mswati III International Airport to King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

This inaugural flight of the new route, which took place on Friday, is expected to operate three times a week and increase tourism and trade between the two countries.

The route will be operated by an Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft with a maximum capacity of 50 passengers.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, said this partnership was a historic and natural relationship between the South African and Swati people.

The introduction of this new route is expected to facilitate trade between KwaZulu-Natal and Eswatini, further strengthening the already strong economic relations between the two destinations.

This flight not only connects SA with Eswatini but it will also be a convenient route to Harare from SA through Eswatini.

Deputy chairperson of Economic Development and Planning Committee in eThekwini, Phili Ndlovu, said the municipality will work closely with the Eswatini airline to create awareness of the new route.

Nkosinathi Myataza, Acsa regional general manager at King Shaka International Airport, said the inaugural flight reinforces the importance of the aviation industry and how it enabled tourism and trade.

Eswatini minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs

Eswatini minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Moses Vilakati, said there was a great desire for collaboration between the two countries.

Durban has the beach and we have the heritage and cultural events. Business people from each of the countries need to unite to eliminate poverty.

The CFO of Eswatini Air, Amos Mkhatshwa said: “This is a milestone and we are proud to be connected to people that sound like us and that are very similar to us.”

He said in the near future the airline will launch a direct flight to Cape Town.