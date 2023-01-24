eThekwini addressing Phoenix’s water and electricity woes

Khethukuthula Xulu

In an effort to restore calm in Phoenix, eThekwini Municipality has provided clarity about the water and electricity woes that have gone on for almost a month.

The power surges and dry taps led the residents of Phoenix to take to the streets in protest.

eThekwini spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city was fully aware of the challenges that have been experienced by the community of Phoenix with regards to water.

He said these challenges have been compounded by insufficient water from bulk supplier Umgeni to the city to meet the demand.

This was because of the decommissioning of reservoir 3 at Durban Heights, which is a big water storage facility. There was also an instance where two water aqueducts that transport water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights water treatment works were washed away during the floods.

Mayisela said this reservoir has since been recommissioned and one aqueduct was back on track, while work was at an advanced stage to recommission the second one.

As a result, water outages would soon be a thing of the past in this area.

In the meantime, we are building the storage capacity to our reservoirs in this area, a process that is going to yield results possibly this weekend at the latest or early next week.

Regarding power outages, Mayisela said the city had been hit by multiple faults to its cables which had been exacerbated by unrelenting load shedding.

We also had incidents where many substations tripped because of overload which is associated with illegal connections. Our teams then had to move with speed to restore power to all areas that have been affected. We are appealing to all our residents to switch off all their appliances when there’s load shedding.

He said failure to do so could result in the system being overburdened because of the surge in demand when the power comes back.

We sincerely apologise to all our residents for this inconvenience that was partly beyond our control.