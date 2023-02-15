eThekwini ANC appoints NFP and EFF members in key portfolios

Khethukuthula Xulu

The African National Congress (ANC) in eThekwini Region has appointed the National Freedom Party’s (NFP) Zandile Myeni and Economic Freedom Fighters’ Thabani Miya in key portfolio positions in the City Council.

The ANC said it has agreed on the reconfiguration of the municipal committees in order to sharpen and strengthen its service delivery machinery.

ALSO READ | Damaged electrical cables cause huge problem

The party’s Regional Secretary, Musa Nciki, said as the governing party, it was a priority to ensure co-operation of all political parties in the interest of service delivery.

Nciki announced that Thembo Ntuli from the ANC was appointed as the new Political Head and Chairperson of the Economic Development, Planning and Trading Services Committee.

Whip of the council position

The Whip of the Council position will be filled by Snenhlanhla Sishange, also from the ANC.

Sishange was elected at the last Special Council meeting along with the new deputy mayor, Zandile Myeni.

ALSO READ | Durban cable theft syndicate arrested

Nciki also announced that there was a new additional support committee to be called Security and Emergency Services.

This committee will be chaired by Myeni.

Political Head and Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee

The fourth appointment was of Political Head and Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Thabani Miya, from the EFF.

This was a position which was occupied by former deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla.

We also wish to indicate that the ANC has accepted the resignation of Ntokozo Sibiya as the Political Head and Chairperson of the Ethics Committee. Processes are underway to fill this vacancy.

“We further note that the Democratic Alliance has recommended Tino Pillay to be a member of the Ethics Committee,” said Nciki.